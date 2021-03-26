Birim Central Municipality experiences another rainstorm disaster

Regional News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: GNA

The subsequent rainfall in the Birim Central Municipality has led people to experienced another incidental disadvantage compelling the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to appeal for more relief items from individuals and benevolent organisations.



David Okyere the Municipal NADMO Director said, due to the change in climate, unexpected incidents happen anywhere anytime and the government was doing its best to support NADMO, but more hands were needed from all and sundry to relieve disaster victims in the Municipality.



He made the appeal through the media after a heavy rainstorm hit Akyem Aboabo.



On March 18, at about 2000 hours, a heavy rainstorm ripped up 18 houses while other houses were razed down and a radio station's (Ahenkan FM) Mast /pole also fell down.



An assessment conducted at the scene by Nelson Ntiamoah the Birim Central Municipal Deputy Director for NADMO and Holali Tekpo, the Operational Officer recorded that, 156 people were affected.



Property such as fridges, television sets, mobile phones, clothes, ceiling fans, mattresses, travelling bags, cooking utensils were also destroyed.



Kwadwo Owusu-Diatuo the Director for Akyem Aboabo Zone said, there was no casualty and therefore called on parents to limit children's movement during the rainy season.



