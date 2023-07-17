Bird allegedly turns into human in broad daylight at Gomoa Mampong

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is a truly strange act if all of the details are confirmed, but it has been reported that a bird has allegedly turned into a human.



The report, shared in a video by UTV on Twitter, said that this bizarre thing happened at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region.



The UTV reporter, Seth Mantey, explained that the incident happened in the house of a certain man called Paa Kwesi.



“We were there when we were called to come to Gomoa Mampong and on arrival, we saw a lot of people surrounding a house owned by someone called Paa Kwesi. According to the people, Paa Kwesi has been sick for about 2 months now and had been sent to Trauma at Winneba because he had repeated headaches that only came at night.



“That being the case, the family sought spiritual guidance from a prophetess, who encouraged them to wake up at midnight to pray,” he said.



The reporter further stated that as instructed, the family stayed up at midnight to pray and during that moment, some strange things started happening.



He added that while praying, they heard two birds land on their building and with time, one of them flew away, leaving the other.



But soon, they would hear another loud sound from outside, only to step out to see that the other bird had allegedly turned into a human being.



Upon quizzing her, she said she was from New Winneba, and that Paa Kwesi had been sold to her at a fee of GH¢50, for her to kill him.



Nana Antwi, who is a sub-chief of the area, is reported to have eventually urged the community members not to touch the young lady, while he called on the police to come attend to the situation.



The reporter also added that after the girl, who allegedly admitted she was a witch, had mentioned where she came from, she was no longer able to utter any words.



The case of the alleged 30-year-old-bird-turned-woman has since been referred to the Ghana Police Service at Gomoa Okyereko.



See the video below:





Strange things are happening at Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region as a bird allegedly turns into a human being in broad daylight.

pic.twitter.com/foaGFfqlSc — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) July 17, 2023

AE/WA