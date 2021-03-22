Biometric Registration: CAGD commences registration at Oti Region

Regional News of Monday, 22 March 2021

The Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) has commenced the biometric registration of New Trained Teachers in the Oti Region.



The exercise, which has been slated to last till March 25, 2019, has commenced in the Krachi East District on Sunday, March 21, 2021.



Posting for the 2019 batch of trained teachers was released on November 30, 2020, with effect on January 4, 2021.



The teachers, as part of the processing of their documents for payment of salary by the CAGD has to undergo a biometric registration. The exercise is expected to take across the country till April 3, 2021.



Speaking with some of the teachers, they expressed their satisfaction with the process.



"It is a relief for us knowing very well that, after this, the next step is payment of our salaries. We are really grateful for this" they said.



The registration, which is expected to be free of charge has to come at a cost for those in the Krachi-Nchumuru District.



According to source, teachers at the Krachi-Nchumuru District has to pay an amount of 90.00 to get the biometric registration team move down to Chindere instead of Ho to register them. Some of the teachers, having no other alternative than to pay, lamented about the cost.







"We are not against the initiative of bringing the exercise to our door step. It is a nice initiative that will save us the cost of travelling all the way to Ho coupled with the danger it comes with. Our plea was a decrease in the stipulated amount. However, we were misunderstood and tagged with names. This gave us no other option than to pay and have our details enrolled" they lamented.



The biometric registration team is expected to be at Ho tomorrow Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to continue the registration exercise.



