Regional News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Zuberu Aliu, Contributor

Bimbilla District Hospital receives support from a native

Abdul Samed Kassim and his team pose for a photo with administrator of the hospital

A native of Bimbilla, Abdul Samed Kassim has donated assorted items to the Bimbilla District Hospital in support of the renovation of the female ward.



The items donated include ceiling fans, louvre blades and paints. The cost of the donation, as estimates, is over Ghc 1,000.



At a short speech preceding the donation, Mr. Kassim Samed said the hospital is an important part of the municipality, hence, his determination to assist it to function well.



According to him, his friend who accompanied him to Bimbilla suffered a short illness and was admitted at the hospital. ''I visited her only to realized that the fans and other things in the ward were malfunctioned. It was then that I appreciated the challenges facing the hospital'', he added.



Receiving the items, the Administrator of the hospital, Mr. Prince Tegbor expressed his gratitude to Mr. Kasim Samed for his intervention.



Mr. Prince Tegbor, the administrator of the hospital stressed the significance of the donation and promised to put it into good use to benefit the municipality. “We appreciate the gesture. We shall endeavor to put this into good use.”



Mr. Prince Tegbor called on other youth and natives within and outside the municipality to emulate the gesture by extending similar support to the hospital.