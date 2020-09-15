General News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Source: GNA

Bill Gates lauds Ghana for exemplary leadership

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

American business magnate and Co-founder of Microsoft, William Henry Gates, popularly known as Bill Gates, has, lauded Ghana for showing exemplary leadership and making strides on several fronts.



Mr Gates made the remarks when Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia held a meeting with him via Zoom, to discuss three pertinent issues affecting Ghana.



They discussed Ghana's progress on immunization against the new circulating vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2), the lessons from Ghana's policy response to COVID-19 pandemic and Ghana's digitisation strategy.



In a tweet, Vice President Bawumia said, "It was a good exchange of views and he (Bill Gates) congratulated Ghana for the strides we have made on several fronts.



"I also thanked him and the Bill Gates Foundation for their successful work in the fight against polio and other diseases".



Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, a Deputy Minister of Health, also joined the zoom meeting.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.