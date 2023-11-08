Bigotry! - Social media users blast Sam George over 'religious prostitute' attack on Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is under fire by a cross section of social media users for attacking the religious beliefs and practices of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



During his appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, November 7, 2023, the MP labelled newly-elected 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer as a religious prostitute who does not deserve to be president.



His comment however has attracted criticism among social media users who see the MP to be dabbling in religious bigotry.



While Sam believes the Vice President kneeling before a priest makes him a bad Muslim, some X users have pointed out that the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on various occasions has had priests and pastors lay their hands on him in prayer.



“According to Sam George the Chief Imam is not a ‘Proper Muslim’… Something I wonder what these guys are on when they’re communicating,” @EricEtse tweeted.



Another user @PrinceBrobb tweeted “Is @samgeorgegh aware the national chief imam himself has also visited and felicitated with Christians on special occasions?? Does that make him a non-Muslim too? What kind of rhetoric we now condoning all in the name of politicking? This is a very slippery slope for us all.”



Others also made the case that the MP is engaging in dangerous religious politics and thus demanded an apology from the MP.



“JM is a Christian but visit the mosque and chief Imam always. He was born a Muslim but converted to Christianity. Do you call such character a political prostitute too @samgeorgegh? Don’t use religion for your political nonsense cuz we’re at peace with each other here,” @Kwesi_Agyei posted.



What Sam George said:



“We will take our time and scrutinise Bawumia for who he is. I will take him on his so-called digitisation drive. We are talking about a man who you cannot vouch for. Do you know whether he is a Muslim?



“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.



“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Surah Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he added.



He continued “Bawumia goes to a church, claiming that Jesus Christ is our Lord and personal saviour. He is not a proper Muslim.”



See more tweets below:





Where did Bawumia said he's believes Jesus is saviour?

Then the chief imam too is not a proper Muslim

Going by your logic pic.twitter.com/XLKryo22NR — kamooGod (@stevelartey1) November 8, 2023

So you are Chief Imam is also Religious prostitute? https://t.co/FJJKAVBgtf pic.twitter.com/bLRhYNTd0G — Eka Jymbrain (@KwesiAJymbrain) November 7, 2023

@samgeorgegh this is Priest Campbell laying his hands on the National Chief Imam for prayers. Is Dr. Sharubutu a religious prostitute? Guy,if you want to fool,some of us will sit on your f**kery. You go sit on tv and shout like a hungry stolen dog and think you’ve made sense. DTU pic.twitter.com/znmpe3yC9f — JR (@ReestonJnr) November 7, 2023

The Chief Imam went to a Roman Catholic Church for a catholic priest to pray him during one of his birthday celebrations. Hon. Sam George can’t insult Chief Imam or call him names like he’s doing to H.E. Bawumia. This is Ghana Politics. The attacks will heighten day by day. ???????? https://t.co/Tt2dd29aFa — #TweetOfTheMonth (@KwabenaAgyeiAs1) November 7, 2023

The NDC says the next President of the land Alhaji Dr Bawumia isn't a proper Muslim,how then will the address the National Chief Imam?

NDC Vacuous and Fatuous pic.twitter.com/Zda2tz9g1b — Quophi lenge (@Quophi21100369) November 8, 2023

Does a true Christian go to the Chief Imam for prayer? How many times has Former President Mahama visited the National Chief Imam for prayers?

Because of politics an elderly person like you sitting on national TV fooling. https://t.co/yhCa4whPza — Nana Insaidoo (@IsaacThamMensa1) November 7, 2023

Sam George should issue a sincere apology to the Chief Imam for his statement, which unjustly labels Muslims visiting their Christian friends in their churches as 'Religious Prostitutes.' Such statements only divide our communities and create unnecessary tensions, — OB SPARKS ®️ (@OBSparkss) November 7, 2023

JM is a Christian but visit the mosque and chief Imam always. He was born a Muslim but converted to Christianity. Do you call such character a political prostitute too @samgeorgegh? Don’t use religion for your political nonsense cuz we’re at peace with each other here. https://t.co/mFTek7HBzK — Kay (@Kwesi_Agyei_) November 7, 2023

