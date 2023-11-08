You are here: HomeNews2023 11 08Article 1877054

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bigotry! - Social media users blast Sam George over 'religious prostitute' attack on Bawumia

MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George is under fire by a cross section of social media users for attacking the religious beliefs and practices of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

During his appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, November 7, 2023, the MP labelled newly-elected 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer as a religious prostitute who does not deserve to be president.

His comment however has attracted criticism among social media users who see the MP to be dabbling in religious bigotry.

While Sam believes the Vice President kneeling before a priest makes him a bad Muslim, some X users have pointed out that the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on various occasions has had priests and pastors lay their hands on him in prayer.

“According to Sam George the Chief Imam is not a ‘Proper Muslim’… Something I wonder what these guys are on when they’re communicating,” @EricEtse tweeted.

Another user @PrinceBrobb tweeted “Is @samgeorgegh aware the national chief imam himself has also visited and felicitated with Christians on special occasions?? Does that make him a non-Muslim too? What kind of rhetoric we now condoning all in the name of politicking? This is a very slippery slope for us all.”

Others also made the case that the MP is engaging in dangerous religious politics and thus demanded an apology from the MP.

“JM is a Christian but visit the mosque and chief Imam always. He was born a Muslim but converted to Christianity. Do you call such character a political prostitute too @samgeorgegh? Don’t use religion for your political nonsense cuz we’re at peace with each other here,” @Kwesi_Agyei posted.

What Sam George said:

“We will take our time and scrutinise Bawumia for who he is. I will take him on his so-called digitisation drive. We are talking about a man who you cannot vouch for. Do you know whether he is a Muslim?

“When the issue of the Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls, did you ever hear Dr Bawumia speak? When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan, he was silent. When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi, Dr Bawumia was silent.

“No true Muslim anywhere in this world believes that Jesus Christ is our lord and saviour. No true Muslim kneels before a Catholic priest or a pastor to lay hands on them - only Bawumia. If you like, you can take the Surah Mariama that talks about who Jesus is. They do not see Jesus Christ as their lord and personal saviour as we do,” he added.

He continued “Bawumia goes to a church, claiming that Jesus Christ is our Lord and personal saviour. He is not a proper Muslim.”

