Bibiani NADMO appeals to government, mining companies for support

Regional News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: GNA

Mr. Stephen Anane Agyapong, the Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai has called on the government, mining companies and other relevant stakeholders to assist the organization with relief items.



He explained that, though the government has been helping, the items provided were not adequate to effectively support the victims in case of a disaster.



“I am pleading with mining communities, philanthropists, businessmen and others to also provide us with relief items,” Mr Agyapong said



Mr Agyapong who made call in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the major challenge confronting his outfit was insufficient relief items .



He said the government was doing its part but that it was imperative for other shareholders to come to their aid so as to help them execute their mandate effectively.



He said in the year under review, the organization recorded six fire cases in the fourth quarter of 2022 and had already recorded a number cases in January this year at Bibiani, Chirano, Surano and Sefwi Bekwai but there were no relief items to support the victims



The Municipal NADMO Director who is also the constituency financial secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said several human activities such as bush fire, wrong wiring, hunting, smoking and several others , particularly during the harmattan season. contributed to fire outbreaks.



Mr Agyapong cautioned the public to avoid setting fire in the bush, smoking, and leaving their gadgets on when leaving home.



“We have to take serious precautions about some of these minor mistakes in order to avoid disaster,” he added.



He said setting fire in the bush was criminal and warned the public against behaviours, which could land them into problem.