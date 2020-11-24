Regional News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Bibiani-Anhwiaso communities get development projects

The Western North Regional Coordinating Council and the Bibiani, Anhwiaso, Bekwai Municipal Assembly (BABMA), have commissioned a market complex and a six-unit classroom block at Anhwiaso and Bibiani.



Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Regional Minister, Mr Alfred Amoah, BABMA MCE, and Mr Saheed Abdul-Rahman, BABMA Coordinating Director cut tapes to officially open a market complex and a six-unit classroom block for the Ahwiaso Methodist JHS, at Anhwiaso.



The teams also commissioned a Mechanized Bore Hole Water facility at Bibiani Zongo and a Dining Hall and Kitchen, Girls Dormitory Block, Toilet Facility and a six-unit classroom block for the staff and students of the Bibiani Senior High Technical School (BSHTS).



Addressing various durbars, Mr Aboagye Gyedu, who is also MP for the Biniani Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, said the NPP government led by President Nana Akufo Addo had kept faith with Ghanaians and it was time to vote for him as a sign of appreciation.



He also urged the electorates in his constituency to vote for Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng as MP for the area.



On his part, MCE Alfred Amoah reminded the youth in the area of the Vigilantism Law and urged them to stay away from trouble, before, during and after the December 7 general elections.



He said offenders could be imprisoned for between 10 and 25 years.



The MCE also urged the people to strictly observed the COVID-19 safety protocols for the prevention of the disease, especially the wearing of Nose masks.

