Beyond the Pipe Forum to address sustainable water access in Ghana

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: Safe Water Network

In an effort to address sustainable water access in Ghana, the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, is scheduled to speak at the "Beyond the Pipe" forum.



This pivotal gathering of global leaders in the water sector is organized by Safe Water Network and is set to take place on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Accra Marriott.



This forum will also feature insights from esteemed figures such as Safe Water Network's new Chief Executive Chris Williams and Founder and Chair of the Stone Family Foundation, John Stone.



This year's forum will foster a robust dialogue aimed at scaling safe water enterprises (SWEs) to deliver safely managed water access in Ghana and, eventually, across other areas of need across Africa.



With sessions covering enabling environments, financial viability, technical and operational improvements, and impact and data management, the forum promises to be an incubator for actionable solutions and sustainable strategies.



Safe Water Network extends its gratitude to its partners and funders, notably the Conrad N.



Hilton Foundation; the Stone Family Foundation; One Foundation; Osprey Foundation; Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust; and USAID for their unwavering support.



Keynote speakers and panelists, drawn from public and private sectors, bilateral and multilateral organizations, will share their diverse perspectives. Notable sessions include "Financial Viability for Rural Water Supply - A Vision for Sustainable Solutions," led by John Stone, and "Enabling Environment & Financial Viability," with panel discussions moderated by Samuel Agyeman.



Safe Water Network’s commitment to advancing global health and economic development through reliable and affordable water access has already significantly impacted millions of lives.



Currently operating in 10 regions, 38 districts, and 156 communities, Safe Water Network has successfully served over 504,000 people in Ghana alone.



The forum will also feature a presentation by the Ghana Country Director of Safe Water Network, Charles Nimako, showcasing progress and discussing next steps in providing sustainable water services.



About Safe Water Network



Safe Water Network is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing sustainable water solutions for underserved communities.



By implementing community-based water systems and building operational capacity, Safe Water Network has established itself as a leader in the water sector, fostering the health and economic development of millions worldwide.