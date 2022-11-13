Beware of sharing your nude pictures online - CEO of Ghana Internet Safety advocates

General News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: Cederic Kekeli

Internet Safety Stakeholders at a virtual sensitization and awareness held both in-school and out-of-school forums on Cybersecurity admonishing schools in Ghana to intensify internet safety among students and school children.



This came to light when the Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF) in partnership with the Ashanti Branch of the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the YMCA gathered key stakeholders within the cyberspace for an online dialogue to advance plans on creating massive awareness about the Ghana Cyber Security Act 1038.



These among others, they identified, would go a long way to protect children from becoming victims over rising common threats prevailing on online platforms.





The participating schools included Kumasi Anglican Secondary School. Kumasi Wesley Girls High School, Juaben Senior High School, Kumasi Senior High Technical School.



Others were Kumasi Technical Institute, Opoku Ware School, Prempeh College, Armed Forces Senior High School, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School, TI AMASS and Kumasi Ramseyer Vocational Technical Institute, Kumasi, Ghana.



It is the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) that led to the establishment of Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) mandated to regulate cybersecurity activities in the country as well as to promote the development of cybersecurity in the country.



The CEO of NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide, who opened the session expressed concerns saying that "cybersecurity awareness is now one of the things that require urgent attention especially for young people."



"Several young people are perpetrating on one hand, whilst others are falling prey on the hand to various cybercrimes," he said.



He further assured that his outfit will not relent in ensuring that cyber safety becomes a major priority within the tech space.



"The Authority will give more attention to it going forward as part of our core mandate," Hon. Pius said.



Taking his turn to speak, Mr. Emmanuel Adinkra, the Founder of Ghana Internet Safety Foundation (GISF), who doubles as a Cyber Security Engineer with a Federal Agency in Los Angeles, California USA, exposed the students to online security threats such as impersonation, online nudity, hacking, phishing, revenge pornography, etc. and how to seek assistance when victimized.



"The Security of young people today is the full complement of human security. Less attention is paid to online security compared to physical security. However, the cyberspace today is as risky as the physical world," he emphasized.



Also in his presentation, Lawyer Kweku Attakora Dwomoh of Law Plus expatiated on the pillars of the Cybersecurity Act as well as how young people can be culpable or be victims and its accompanied remedial measures.



...It is the duty of all stakeholders of youth development to close this gap to ensure the holistic safety of young people today. Thus, it is within the plan of the Directorate to continue the sensitization for the young people to make the cyberspace safer and accessible to the young people," the concerned Lawyer Attakora Dwomoh stated.



