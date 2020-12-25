Regional News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Beware of hampers, they could contain expired products – A/R FDA boss warns

Logo of FDA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the public against neglecting labels and writings on food products to avoid consuming expired ones, especially during the festive period.



Ashanti Regional Head of the Authority Nora Narkie Terlarbi advised consumers to carefully examine labels on products purchased to ensure consumer safety and avoid food poisoning and other health-related issues.



Madam Terlarbi explained that the FDA has observed that most food products on the market, especially during seasons like Yuletide and Easter, could contain expired goods.



“Although we have been intensifying our market surveillance to flush out expired goods from the market, it’s unto the consumers to read labels and check the expired dates to examine the wholesomeness of foods before consuming.”



The Ashanti Regional FDA boss cited instances where she personally chanced on a hamper full of expired products.



“Especially as we enter into the Christmas season, most shopkeepers clear their goods which are unwholesome, and packaging such goods in a hamper is a smart way of clearing their shelves, so let’s also be vigilant when buying hampers.”



She was speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma during a roundtable discussion with FDA, Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



Madam Terlarbi further admonished consumers to also desist from engaging hawkers who sell medicines on the streets.



She urged the general public to report such hawkers and shopkeepers who sell unwholesome goods to the right authorities.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.