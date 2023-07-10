General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Attorney General Betty Mould-Iddrisu has expressed concerns about the apparent misuse of judicial discretion under the Akufo-Addo administration.



She compared it to the Mills administration, which allowed the judiciary to function independently without political interference.



Speaking on classfm, Betty Mould-Iddrisu noted that during the Mills administration, there was a commitment to maintaining an independent judiciary, which attracted criticism from some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). She explained, "They wanted us to jail them [political opponents]."



In contrast, Mould-Iddrisu highlighted the current administration's disregard for judicial discretion and its misuse for political purposes.



She emphasized that even the general public is aware of the situation, stating, "Today, we see a blatant disregard for and a blatant misuse and a blatant twist of the exercise of judicial discretion, and I think even the man in the streets knows that, 'Hey, there's something not quite right with our judiciary.'"



Reflecting on her own principles as the first female Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mould-Iddrisu emphasized the importance of fair trials and the presumption of innocence.



However, she expressed her realization that things are not proceeding as they should under the current administration.Betty Mould-Iddrisu slams Akufo-Addo administration for misuse of judicial discretion



