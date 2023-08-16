Betting tax: NDC constituency youth organizer descends on government

Regional News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Kwesimintsim Constituency Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region, Robert Essilfie, known popularly as Odikro, has launched a blistering attack on the government for deliberately taxing gaming platforms including betting to frustrate the youth of the country.



He said the move would force many unemployed youth in the country into activities hitherto considered negative but necessitated by extreme frustrations.



Speaking in an interview to mark this year's International Youth Day on August 12, 2023, the outspoken youth commander of the largest opposition party, claimed he is among many Ghanaian youth who are highly disappointed in the current government for initiating what he termed as this obnoxious betting tax policy.



"I am very sad to hear about the introduction of taxation on betting. As a youth activist, l think the President and the Finance Minister are not being fair to the youth of Ghana, especially Kwesimintsim youth", he said.



Kwesimintsim is considered one of the most populous neighborhoods of the Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region and various betting companies have pitched camps in the area due to its vibrancy and market volume to attract the attention of the youth.



Unfortunately, the NDC youth organizer believes the betting tax policy introduced would kick many Ghanaian youth out of the betting program.



He explained that many of the youth have decided to turn their attention to betting because of the lack of jobs and opportunities in the urban centers across the country including Sekondi Takoradi, Kwesimintsim, and Essikado Ketan.



"Formally, there were a lot of lucrative companies like Mondial, Prime Woode, B.M.K, Gumco, PCC, WVLC, and even Takoradi Harbour which was expanded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the former President”



“There wasn't something like "Dog Labour " for the youth by then, all the above-mentioned companies were active, proactive, and productive and supported the economic activities in the Western Region and even beyond, of which the youth also took advantage to fend for themselves and their families”.



“But, today, all the above companies have been crippled by various circumstances. So the youth of Kwesimintsim and even some renowned men of God, National Service Personnel, and the like, have resorted to betting as an optional avenue to earn income and be able to put food on their tables for themselves and their families”.



“It's therefore very herculean to comprehend that the only survival for the youth thus betting is now being taxed" he bemoaned.



For him, the introduction of the betting tax policy, clearly shows that Ghana is truly retrogressing under the current administration.



"There is no hope for the youth in this country under this current leadership. These and others are the reasons why we must pave the way for the rescue team thus NDC to secure power in 2024 and restore the hopes of Ghanaian youth", he said.



To the NDC youth organizer, there is absolutely nothing to celebrate about International Youth Day, since virtually all opportunities meant for the youth of Ghana have reportedly been blocked by the incumbent government.



The theme for this year's International Youth Day was 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'. The United Nations believes that this transformation towards a future that is both ecologically sustainable and climate-friendly is of utmost importance.



The United Nations General Assembly officially declared August 12 as Youth Day in 1999. Since then, this day has been used to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the youth and ways of overcoming them, as well as to highlight the achievements of young people.