Better roads or we’ll advise ourselves in 2024 – Residents

Regional News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Wasa Amenfi Central in the Western region have expressed their dissatisfaction with the NPP government, the MP, Peter Yaw Kwakye, and their DCE, Patrick Hogason Amponteng, claiming developmental neglect in the area.



The residents claim the road network in the area is in a deplorable state and poses a death threat.



They told journalists that since 2010, the road has not seen any rehabilitation.



Drivers and motorcyclists especially lamented the poor nature of the road, which always causes damage to their vehicles and motors.



According to them, motors do not last in the area, and in four months, a rider would have to find money to purchase new motors.



The residents claimed they had always visited massively for the NPP, but they have not had their fair share of the national cake.



They, therefore, want the NPP to fulfill their pledge to give them better roads in the area.



Residents stated that if their concerns were not addressed, they would seek legal counsel.