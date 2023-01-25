Best herbs for kidney disease and infection

Health News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: TheoNews

Several herbs can be beneficial for people with kidney disease or infection.

Dandelion: According to Healthline, dandelion is a natural diuretic, which means that it can help increase urine flow and reduce fluid retention in the body.



This can be helpful for people with kidney disease, as it can help remove excess fluids and waste products from the body. Additionally, dandelions can have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help protect the kidneys from further damage.



Parsley is another natural diuretic that can help to increase urine flow and reduce fluid retention in the body. It has antimicrobial properties, which can help fight off bacterial infections in the urinary tract, including those that affect the kidneys.



Goldenrod is a herb that is known for its ability to help reduce inflammation and promote healing in the urinary tract. This makes it a useful herb for people with kidney disease or infection, as it can help to reduce pain and discomfort and speed up the healing process.



Cranberry is a well-known herb for preventing and treating urinary tract infections. It can be beneficial for people with kidney disease or infections.



Cranberries contain compounds called proanthocyanidins, which are believed to help prevent bacteria from sticking to the walls of the urinary tract. This can help reduce the risk of infections.



Uva ursi is a herb that is commonly used to treat urinary tract infections, but it can also be beneficial for people with kidney disease or infection.



Uva ursi contains compounds called arbutin and hydroquinone, which are believed to have antimicrobial properties that can help fight off bacterial infections in the urinary tract.



Marshmallow root is a herb that is known for its ability to soothe and protect the mucous membranes in the urinary tract. This can be helpful for people with kidney disease or infection, as it can help to reduce pain and discomfort and promote healing in the urinary tract.



It's important to note that these herbs should be used under the supervision of a qualified healthcare practitioner. Herbs can interact with other medications, so be sure to tell your healthcare provider about any herbs you are taking.



Kidney disease and infection are serious conditions, and you should work with a qualified healthcare practitioner to develop a treatment plan that is appropriate for your condition. While herbs can be beneficial, they should not be used as a substitute for conventional medical care.