Bernard Mornah declares presidential ambition ahead of 2024 elections

Politics of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Mornah a former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has announced his presidential ambition ahead of the 2024 general elections.



He has expressed confidence in his ability to secure the highest office in the land.



Mornah made his intentions during an interview on Happy FM on the March 19, 2024, edition of the station's morning show.



He, however, did not disclose whether he would contest as an independent candidate or on a political party's ticket.



He confidently asserted that Ghanaians would overwhelmingly vote for him to become president.



"You should not doubt it will come to pass. January 2025, 7th January, Ghanaians will vote for me, and then the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana will swear me in before Parliament as the President of the Republic of Ghana," he said.



He dismissed scepticism surrounding his candidacy.



"People talk about a lot of things, so if I am becoming Ghana's president and I am talking about it, it is not anything strange," he remarked.



He is on record as having declared his intention to run for the presidency in the December 7 general elections on the ticket of the PNC.



Mornah announced this during an interview on Pan-African TV on Saturday, January 20, 2024, while discussing the state of the PNC.



He acknowledged that the PNC is transforming, expressing optimism that the party will improve after completing its internal preparations for the upcoming elections.







AM/SARA



