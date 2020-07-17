General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: GNA

Bernard Mornah attacks system after registering

Bernard Mornah after registering successfully blamed the EC for gambling with people's lives

Mr Bernard Mornah, the National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) has registered for a new voter’s ID card to enable him partake in the forthcoming December 7, general election.



Though Mr Mornah registered successfully, he blamed the EC for gambling with people's lives.



He said it was also wrong for the government to camp final year students in schools who were now contracting the Covid-19 disease while refusing their parents to visit them, but allowing the EC to register them.



He said the posture of government and the EC towards handling the spread of the Covid-19 in schools would make the public conclude wrongly or rightly that it's because of votes that they were keeping the students.



Mr Mornah speaking to the GNA after receiving his new voter ID card doubted if the EC could capture everybody within the stipulated period since the process was slow especially in rural areas.



"Though I have registered successfully, I doubt if the EC can register as many people as possible because of the slow process and in some instances malfunctioning machines coupled with torrential rains in parts of the country.



"I have received reports from the Sissala East and Sissala West that Registrations were halted because of prolonged rainfall. Meaning that the whole day no one was registered in some centres, which is vindicating our call to the EC not to compile a new register", he stressed.



He said it was necessary and compulsory for the EC to add extra days in areas that rainfall ruined the exercise to ensure that no one was disenfranchised.



Mr Mornah who is also the PNC's Parliamentary candidate for the Nadowli/Kaleo constituency claimed that the EC was registering Ghanaians against their will saying, "you can compel us to register, but you can't compel us to vote according to your will.”





