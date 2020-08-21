Politics of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Bernard Monarh blasts Edward Mahama over 'fake statement' on Congress

eople’s National Convention, Bernard Mornah

The National Chairman of People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has expressed worry over how different dates of the party’s upcoming congress are flying on social and traditional media.



He released a statement which had a date for the party's congress, but his date was different from the date the leader of the party, Dr Edward Mahama, also allegedly released for their congress.



According to the statement, Mornah’s date was 19th September 2020, whiles Dr Mahama’s date was 26th September 2020.



Explaining the issue, the party chairman said the NEC had a meeting and agreed on the said initial date, adding that although Dr Mahama was not at the meeting, the information was communicated to everybody including Dr Mahama, but they later saw that a different date had been published.



He gave a detailed explanation to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi.



Meanwhile, Bernard Mornah said that statement is fake because the letterhead used did not have the party’s’ original logo, adding that the motto on the said printout was fake.



He said the letter was also being carried around by unknown persons to media houses.



He added that all efforts to reach Dr Mahama has proved futile.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.