Berekumhene’s funeral: Okatakyie Afrifa 'attacks' Dormaahene

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has launched a scathing attack on the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area (Dormaahene), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II after the latter was denied access to Berekumhene’s funeral.



According to him, Dormaahene’s stubbornness to not heed the calls by some members of the public to desist from attacking the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the supremacy of his kingdom has resulted in this embarrassment.



He noted that there is no way Dormaahene can compare himself to Otunfuo Osei Tutu II because the Ashanti Kingdom is way ahead of Dormaa in terms of paramountcy.



Speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Okatakyie Afrifa warned Dormaahene to refrain from his attacks on Otumfuo which has created chieftaincy tension in the country.



“When you started this, we told you to stop because that is not how it is. You didn’t listen because you were hailed on social media... I would plead with him to let it go because I want peace. The truth is that Dormaa and Asante are not the same that’s why the palanquins are not equal. You can't compare yourself to Otumfuo,” he said.



He further added, “What you are doing will bring tension but people were doubting and all that. Did you see what happened at the funeral? It was not because of the funeral that Otumfuo went, it was a show of force and power due to the tension. The boys who were following Otumfuo were saying if he [Dormaahene] was a man, he should come and they would behead him.”



Background



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II commented on the injunction filed against him to stop him from attending the final funeral rite of the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area (Berekumhene), Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The Sunyani High Court reportedly issued an injunction preventing Nana Agyeman Badu II, from participating in the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court's decision follows a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Sources suggested that the Dormaahene's intention to attend the burial simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.



Speaking on the matter in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene indicated that he was advised against attending the funeral by the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.



He said that even though he was not disturbed about what happened, he would never forget it.



“The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me and when I listened to what they were saying I was amused and at the same time sad.



“But I am not disturbed by this because I'm the one who was going to honour the Berekumhene … I have nothing to say regarding what has happened. But I would forever remember what has happened.. one day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.



Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:







SB/BB



Watch the video below



