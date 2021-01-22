Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Bensat Company Limited renovates teachers’ quarters at Teberebie

Bensat Company Limited based in Tarkwa, has renovated a two-unit teachers’ quarters at a total cost of GH¢32,000 for the Teberebie Municipal Assembly Basic School.



The project which was completed within a short period would ease the accommodation challenges in the school.



Handing over the keys of the quarters to the Headmistress of the school at a ceremony in Teberebie, Managing Director of Bensat Company Limited, Mr Benjamin Appiah said "education is a major component of our community development agenda so my firm did not hesitate to assist our stakeholders when they approached us for support.



"Our research indicates that many teachers have left the school due to lack of accommodation, while those who accepted posting had to commute long distances to attend school," he explained.



Mr Appiah said Bensat Company Limited view the project as a start-up and hope many of such interventions would be rolled out in the coming years to reflect their mission.



He appealed to the traditional authorities, residents of their host communities and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly to support them to achieve this dream.



Mr Appiah was appreciative to the Assembly for creating an enabling environment for them to transact business, stressing that they would work hard to ensure their host communities are better off.



He expressed gratitude to AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine for scaling up their local content and offering local companies like Bensat Company Limited numerous opportunities that have trickled down to the communities through some of these interventions.



Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, said AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine as a mother company has contributed immensely to the development of Teberebie and its catchment communities, added that, "what Bensat has done here should be replicated across the catchment communities and even beyond".



He entreated the school authorities to take good care of the facility.

The Municipal Education Directorate, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah together with the Headmistress of Teberebie Municipal Assembly Basic School, Madam Gloria Baiden lauded Bensat Company Limited for the goodwill.