Benjamin Nsiah touched by Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s ‘stellar’ maiden speech

Benjamin Nsiah, Deputy National Committee Director of the Conventional People’s Party(CPP)

Deputy National Communications Director for the Convention People’s Party [CPP], Benjamin Nsiah, is amazed by the speech read by John Dramani Mahama’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang in the just ended unveiling of her as running mate for the opposition NDC going into 2020 December elections.



According to Nsiah, he was touched by her stellar maiden speech by the good Professor since she was announced as number 2 for Mahama, and “this clearly shows that the 2020 general election is going to be issued based.”



Speaking on the special edition of Epa Hoa Daben with DJ Adviser Mr. Nsiah said “I’m impressed by her speech and this clearly shows that this year’s elections are going to be issue-based. The woman when she mounted the stage calmed tension with her speech. She talked about a lot of things but will put them in 3 points. She talked about unity (One Ghana concept), talked about numerous challenges Ghana is facing, she talked about women and where she came from which will encourage the young ones that wherever you come from you can make it and that is one good thing from her speech.



He also commended her for “not personalizing issues and as politicians that is how we must do our politics. From us, at CPP we welcome her into the game. The speech is interesting and we are going to analyze every point she raised one after the other.



“In all, I was touched by her speech. It was on point, from today going the CPP is going to conduct research on her to see if whatever she said she really meant. All I can say for now is, she did very well, no insult and insinuation were cast at the opponent,” he opined.



However, the Presidential nominee of the NDC, John Mahama while outdooring his running mate touted the abilities of Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a competent leader.



Mahama said the Former Education Minister is more than competent to serve as Vice President of Ghana.



The opposition NDC on Monday, July 27, officially outdoored Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.





