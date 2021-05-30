BenSat supports 25 women to undergo apprenticeship programme

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

BenSat Company Limited, a local contractor of AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, has enrolled 25 women in an apprenticeship training programme.



The beneficiaries would go through three and four years of intensive training in fashion design and cosmetology.



Fifteen sewing machines, 20 tailor tables with chairs and three dryers were distributed to the beneficiaries while an undisclosed amount of money was also given to their trainers.



Speaking at the launch of the female programme at Mile 8 in the Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality, Mr Benjamin Appiah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BenSat Company Limited, explained that GHC24,000.00 was allocated for the project.



He said the company decided to support women in their operational area to improve their livelihoods.



Mr Appiah entreated the beneficiaries to work hard and to create employment opportunities for themselves and other women in society.



The Assembly Member of Teberebie electoral area, Mr Manasseh Addison Sackey, lauded BenSat Company Limited for the interest in developing and empowering women in the host communities.



He tasked the trainees to use the opportunity offered to them well and not to disappoint the Sponsor, community and their families.



The trainees were selected from the eleven communities within the Teberebie electoral area, including Teberebie, Abompuniso, Adieyie, Mile 7, New Techiman, New Mankessim, Wangarakrom, Badukrom, Nkyemia,Timber Road and Bonsa Aboi.



Miss Matilda Mensah, on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to BenSat Company Limited and the Assembly Member for the assistance.



