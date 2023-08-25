Ben Ephson predicts top five ahead of NPP Super Delegates Conference

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Pollster and managing news editor of the daily dispatch newspaper Ben Ephson has made his prediction on candidates that would make the top 5 ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s super delegates conference.



Some 961 delegates are expected to on Saturday, August 26, 2023, cast their ballot to trim down the 10 presidential candidate aspirants for the NPP to a final 5 that would contest for the final flagbearer race on November 4.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minis­ter of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong tipped as front runners are contesting 7 others, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey; energy expert, Kwadwo Opoku, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko; former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Addai-Nimoh and former Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku for a place in the top 5.



But speaking to Naa Dedei Tettey on the Morning Starr, Ben Ephson streamlined the number to 6 of whom he is certain would make it while 3 others battle for the final two spots.



“Well I think of the 10, there are 3 I am sure will make it to the 5 [Ken, Alan, Bawumia] and the remaining two will come from these three, Joe Ghartey, Afriyie Akoto and Boakye-Agyarko”, he said.



Ben Ephson has also played down assertions that the outcome of tomorrow’s NPP super delegates conference mirrors the main election slated on November 4. He warns Kennedy Agyapong could push the final race into a runoff



“The verdict of nearly a 1000 cannot be the verdict of 200,000 people.” He told Naa Dedei.



“If Alan places 2nd tomorrow I won’t be surprised. But if Alan places 2nd on November 4 I will be surprised. By November I think Alan will be a distant third, there will be a big gap between the top two [Bawumia and Ken] and Alan Kyerematen,” he added.





