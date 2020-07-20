General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Ben Ephson praises UGMC for professionalism

A view of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC)

Ghanaian journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson, has praised staff of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for their professional conduct in dealing with patients admitted at the centre.



Speaking to Captain Smart on Angel FM morning show, ‘An?pa B?fo?’ on Monday, July 20, 2020, the Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper said, “it was so professional that as I lay in my ward I said to myself, yes this is Ghana; we will always take the lead. ”



Recounting his experience while on admission at the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment centre, the veteran journalist said that the doctors and nurses ensured that patients were closely monitored.



He said in between the usual routine check ups, the health workers still made time see to their patients.



According to him, each patient at the UGMC had a CCTV camera on them to keep an eye on them.



He also stated that, UGMC has a constant 24-hour shift system and the attitude of workers there is pleasant therefore, other people from neighbouring African ttates may patronise their services, if more attention is placed on the medical centre.



To monitor the vitals of patients among other reactions, some medical equipment were kept on patients’ body and attached to a computer to keep doctors abreast of patients’ conditions, he added.



Ben Ephson described the UGMC health workers as “personnel programmed for efficiency. Even before a patient is discharged they take time to check the blood pressure and sugar level of the patient.”



“They are contributing to make Ghanaians better in this time of COVID -19 crisis, fantastic outfit with fantastic people,” he told Captain Smart.



According to him, although he tested positive for COVID -19 [after a COVID -19 test at Nyaho Clinic], besides difficulty in breathing, he didn’t experience some of the other symptoms like coughing.



He reiterated the fact that “COVID-19 is real” and urged the general public to wear their nose masks amidst observing the other COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

