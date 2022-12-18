Ben Ephson cops another defeat as Asiedu Nketiah beats Ofosu Ampofo

Politics of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Ahead of the national elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), pollster, Ben Ephson stated that delegates seemed satisfied with their old executives to lead them to the 2024 presidential elections.



For these reasons combined with what he described as the mood and level of voting in the NDC's Women's and Youth Organizer's election, Mr Ephson in an interview with Asaase Radio noted that he will be surprised to see Johnson Asiedu Nketiah winning the National Chairmanship position.



“…The mood and the level of voting in the women and youth elections send a signal; how do you change a team that has done so well between 2016 and 2020? In 2016, Mahama lost the election by about one million votes. In 2020, he lost by about five hundred and fourteen thousand…and if the trend of voting in the women and youth election is an indicator, I will be very surprised if Asiedu Nketiah wins,” said Ben Ephson.



He again explained how a viral leaked audio of Asiedu Nketiah would go against him in the election and cause NDC delegates to punish him.



"...the audio of Asiedu Nketiah has done him no good. It has only put him out as somebody you will sacrifice the party’s overall benefit for his own personal and selfish gain,” he said.



Contrary to his prediction, the outgoing General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Saturday, December 17 beat Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in a landslide victory to emerge the National Chairman of the leading opposition party.



Mr Asiedu Nketiah nicknamed 'General Mosquito' pulled 5,569 votes against the outgoing National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo who came in second with 2,892 votes.



The newly-elected national executives of the NDC were sworn in on the morning of Sunday, December 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium.













