Believers On Fire International Ministries fetes thousands at Circle

General News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Believers on Fire International Ministries ( The Fire Cathedral ) has fed, gifted, clothed and spread the Gospel to thousands of individuals around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the Greater Accra region.



About 3500 people benefited from this which is said to have cost about Ghc 100,000 which includes, the free provision of general health screening, free clothes and many more.



Addressing the media at the event, the General overseer of Believers on Fire International Ministries, Bishop Lorraine Rejoice Laryea said, the purpose for this kind gesture is to show compassion to all.



According to her, the time has come for everyone to give to the society in a way of supporting the building of the nation together.



" Merry Christmas and a Happy new year to everyone. We are here to show great care. We are here to show that, God loves us all. We are here to put a smile on people's faces. We are here to feed those who were wondering where they’ll get food to eat today, hence our mission here. We are here to see to it that people are healthy and strong", she said.



Bishop Lorraine Laryea also added that, the Rejoice Lorraine Outreach foundation, an NGO she founded, fosters over 200 brilliant but needy children from the suburb of Accra with some of the children undergoing educational scholarships.



This NGO, also organizes the feeding of thousands of street kids, including men and women in the month of December of every year under the theme “Feeding The Multitude.”



She took the opportunity to call on Philanthropists and all well wishers to always do their best in supporting each other..



" I was led by the spirit of God to choose the Kwame Nkrumah Circle for such wonderful initiative. I am glad to mention that we have about 200 children we handpicked from the street who are in our custody and are being taken care of by us. I entreat each and everyone to always do his or her best any time you have the opportunity to help others".



Bishop Rejoice Lorraine Laryea is the General Overseer of Believers on Fire International Ministries. She is a Seasoned and Anointed preacher, an Educationist, a Mentor and a trusted Counselor.



As a Bishop, God has used her in the prophetic, healing and deliverance ministry for the past 22 years.



Prior to heeding to the call of God, Bishop Lorraine was an international businesswoman with major customers in Africa, England, the United States, and Italy. She enjoyed her travel across the globe making business inroads until in 1992, the beacon of God fell on her to go into ministry. This was a struggle from the beginning because she had well established trade businesses. Due to the nature of her businesses, she didn’t envisage how she could go into full time ministry and at the same time meet the demands of managing her businesses.



This tug of war continued until in 1993, she finally gave up everything to answer to the call of God amidst family and business setbacks.



Bishop Lorraine has travelled extensively and ministered under the anointing of the Holy Spirit on both local and international platforms. Through her hard work and obedience, she has managed to open branches of the church in Upper West, Eastern, Central, Brong Ahafo and Greater Accra regions of Ghana and still counting.