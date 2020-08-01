General News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Bel-Beverages makes donation to SHS final year students

Municipal Director of Health Services, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Dr. Priscilla Danquah

Bel-Beverages, the beverages division of Blow Chem Industries Ltd, producers of Bel-Aqua Mineral Water, has launched a COVID-19 sensitization tour in Senior High Schools across the country.



The activities saw a team comprising members of the marketing department and the Municipal Director of Health Services at the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, Dr. Esther Priscilla Danquah pay a visit to the Kpone Senior High School to educate final year students preparing to sit for their West African Senior High School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) on COVID-19 safety precautions.



The students were sensitized on the COVID-19 safety protocols and how they can protect themselves in the school environment. The company donated gallons and Bel-Chapman to the students.



According to Ahmed Elsaway, Head of Sales and Marketing of Bel-Beverages, the decision was informed by the quest to honour the company's social responsibility.



Blow Chem Industries Limited has already contributed a total of six hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis in the fight against COVID-19; five hundred thousand Ghana cedis to the COVID-19 Trust Fund, and one hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis in essential products to frontline workers.



According to the Head of PR and Communications, Blow Chem will keep making meaningful contributions to help Ghana’s fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In these times of a novel pandemic, we believe that any opportunity we get to educate and prepare our kids to stay safe even as they pursue a brighter future. We as a company shall continue to contribute our quota in diverse forms to help in the fight against the current pandemic," he said.

