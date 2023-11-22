Being too strict on members may have a big blowback on the party - Opanyin Agyekum cautions NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Linguistics Dept at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has cautioned the New Patriotic Party against sacking four prominent members for supporting Alan Kyerematen, an independent candidate.



The four; Hopeson Adorye, a defeated parliamentary candidate, Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, a former Zongo Minister and Yaw Buaben Asamoah, former Adentan MP, have been axed from the party over their conduct which, to the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is a breach of their constitution.



According to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, “despite their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution particularly Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1), the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP” but “for the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5)(A)(4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party”.



The statement further indicated that Article 3(9)(1) of the Constitution makes it clear that “a Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party, or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate, when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party”.



“In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the Party. They are, therefore, no longer members of the Party”, the statement concluded.



But Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly called 'Opanyin Agyekum', is of a strong opinion that the New Patriotic Party could have had a better way of addressing this conflict.



He sought to know whether the party engaged the dismissed members before taking such a strict decision.



To him, though the NPP may feel right about their action, they however should note that these persons have loved ones whose votes are as important as theirs if they want to break the eight-year governance cycle.



He reproved the party stressing if they don't take care, their decision may have a big blowback on them.



"They must understand that if they really want to break the eight, they should iron out their differences...Where they have reached, if they don't take care and continue their strict enforcement of their laws, the same laws will be impediment to them", Opanyin Agyekum admonished the NPP on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



