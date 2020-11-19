General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Being close to Rawlings helps to appreciate his goodness, kindness - Jospong

play videoExecutive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyapong

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyapong, says getting close to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings gave him the opportunity to experience his traits of goodness and kindness.



According to him, one is likely to misjudge the personality of the former military leader.



Mr. Siaw who is the CEO of waste management company, Zoomlion Limited, said his encounter with Mr. Rawlings came when he sought the advice of leaders on how to effectively manage his businesses.



“I came into very close contact with him when I sought to seek advice from leaders. So for somebody who has ruled this country before as a CEO, I said let me get closer to him and seek some advice and when I got closer to him then I got to know who really former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was,” he told GhanaWeb after signing the book of condolence at the Accra International Conference Center on Thursday.



He described the former president as a very firm but fair individual who stood for justice and opened his arms to all persons.



Mr. Siaw counted the loss of Ex-President Rawlings as a great one to the nation and urged Ghanaians to make use of their God-given purposes to the benefit of the country as was done by the former President.



“The former President has achieved a lot in terms of things for this country and I will say that let's learn from the good things that he led within this country. So that it will benefit society and us all,” he said.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.