Being an MP in Ghana is a very useless job - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has claimed that the most useless job in Ghana aside an Assemblyman is being an MP.



His comment comes after he was asked about his life as a Member of Parliament on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM.



According to the vociferous lawmaker, the respects accorded to them is not enough even though they are given the title Honourable as he compares MP to that of an ordinary individual.



He also stressed that, the burdens on an MP are so great such that they are expected to solve almost all the problems in their constituencies including family issues, adding that, they do not even get time for themselves whenever they visit their constituencies.



“Being an MP in Ghana is a very useless job aside an Assemblyman. People always come to you for money to take care of their families but the one time you refuse, they go about spoiling you and threatening not to vote for you," he lamented.