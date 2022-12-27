Being a general secretary is not about making noise - John Boadu jabs Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has taken a swipe at the recently elected General Secretary of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, John Boadu suggested that Fifi Kwetey does not have the qualities to be an effective general secretary.



He said that being a general secretary is not just about being an effective communicator which Fifi Kwetey was good at when he was the propaganda secretary of the NDC.



“There are a lot of things that go into being a general secretary and the operational work aspect of a general secretary, I doubt whether he (Fiifi Kwetey) is capable and has that ability.



“He may have that passion, which I give to him, he may be very eloquent, which I give it to him, but after talking, how do you connect with Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo?



“How do you know the history of what goes into the election of a parliamentary candidate of X constituency, that is the difference. If it is about noise, we can all hear, we can all listen, we can all understand but there is more that goes into the position of general secretary,” he said.



He added that it is needless to compare the current General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong to Fifi Kwetey because they will be performing different roles given the fact that one of them is in power and the other is in opposition.



