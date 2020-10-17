Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Behave yourself, learn From Kufour and Rawlings - Ex-Prez Mahama told

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Ex-President and National Democratic Congress Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama's tribute to the family of the late Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Kwansah Hayford has incurred the wrath of his political opponents.



The late Mfantseman MP was shot dead in the Central Region by highway armed robbers, on his return from a campaign trip.



Delivering a tribute to the bereaved family, Ex-President John Mahama claimed there is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana under the Akufo-Addo administration.



In a Facebook post, Mr. Mahama said; “I have received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for Mfantseman in a reported armed robbery attack. My condolence to his family. This is the most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice."



“There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people.”



He also called for Police escorts to protect the Members of Parliament.



“It’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs”, he asserted.



But the New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, contributing to Peace FM's flagship programme ''Kokrokoo'', has refuted the insecurity claims by the NDC Presidential aspirant.



According to Sam Pyne, the security climate under the current dispensation is calm, unlike the picture that Mr. Mahama wants to create in the minds of Ghanaians.



He posited that Mr. Mahama's claim is politically motivated, therefore advised him to behave as a former President.



"He should stop those things for it doesn't befit his status as a former President."



Sam Pyne also asked Mr. Mahama to take a cue from his predecessors, former Presidents J.A Kufour and Jerry John Rawlings who he (Sam Pyne) hailed as great Statesmen.



"Take a look at how well former President Rawlings and Kufour conduct themselves. When they speak, you can easily comprehend that these are the seasoned utterances of a Statesmen," he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.