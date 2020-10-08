General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Behave yourself - Kwamena Duncan blasts Asiedu Nketia

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has questioned the maturity of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia following the latter's recent comments on the Western Togoland brouhaha.



Asiedu Nketia is said to have made a remark that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fully behind the Western Togoland secessionists activities in the Volta Region in a bid to destabilize the Region which is known to be the stronghold of the opposition NDC.



He and his party's flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama share similar concerns, alleging that the secessionist attacks are orchestrated by the incumbent government to gain electoral advantage in the December 7 general elections.



“...as far as I’m concerned, what is being hyped as the Western Togoland issue is a 100 per cent NPP orchestration”.



“Not 90, not 95, not 98 but 100 per cent NPP orchestration because NPP will want to do everything to make sure that you don’t participate fully in the December elections,” the quote is attributed to Asiedu Nketia.



According to him, the Military deployment in the Region during the voter registration exercise was a part of the government's plans to cause mayhem in the Region.



“...They deployed the military here and told the rest of Ghanaians that they were fighting COVID.



“When the military came here, I came around myself. Did you see the military fighting COVID, or fighting prospective registrants? Are people from the Volta Region COVID people?” he asked.



He urged the people of Volta Region to be vigilant during the elections saying “ . . let us open our eyes. These are people with an agenda that they will never and I say never, allow the full participation of Voltarians in this election and we have seen enough of that to be convinced that they are hell-bent on implementing that agenda.



“What they are doing with the Western Togoland issue is to find some small grievances of a few people and hype them and use it as a decoy to create problems for the Region in the December elections," he warned.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia further elaborated on the plans of the governing NPP.



He said; “Their game plan is simple: they send people to the bushes to go and train and they themselves went to the bushes with cameras to capture these training camps to come and show the international community that Voltarians are training in the bush for subversive activities.



“They just wanted to create that first impression in the minds of everybody that there are a significant group of Voltarians who don’t want Volta to be part of Ghana and, so, they will not allow Voltarians to participate in the elections.



“Their simple thinking is that if Voltarians don’t participate in the elections, then they may secure a cheap victory without thinking about the consequences of what they themselves are planting.



“As I stand here, I’m fully aware of military uniforms having been prepared so on December 7, these uniforms will be put on vigilante people to come round Volta Region, in all polling stations to create problems and then they will deploy more military and then Volta Region becomes a battleground from where no election can take place”, he alleged.



“If they genuinely were chasing subversionists, what happened to the people they arrested? Where are they?” he further questioned.



Grow Up, Asiedu Nketia!



Kwamena Duncan, reacting to Asiedu Nketia's assertions, admonished the latter to behave as the adult he is and stop his childish ways.



Quoting the biblical scripture (1 Corinthians 13:11), Hon. Kwamena Duncan wondered how Asiedu Nketia at his age would make such comments.



"When I was a child, I did things like a child but today that I'm adult, I do things as a mature person. That is what a normal human being, a sane human being is because when your'e young, you haven't encountered some experiences; so your mind is raw. But when the mind processes your encounters and life experiences, all of that must prepare you so that you will gain wisdom when you grow up," he directed this message to the NDC Chief Scribe.



To him, the NDC is frustrated by the defeat awaiting them in the December polls, hence their resort to making seditious comments.



''You know the cause of all of this? They see defeat staring them in the face. Former President Mahama sees defeat awaiting him...", he stated.



Kwamena Duncan spoke on Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo".

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.