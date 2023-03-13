Begoro: Okyenhene appoints Daasebre Ayebeahwe as Regent with armed police

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has appointed Daasebre Kwabi Ayebeahwe,Etweresohene/Adauhene as Regent of Akyem Begoro traditional area with immediate effect.



Efforts to get a new Chief to be enstooled as Begorohene three years after the death of Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II who was also Benkumhene of Akyem Abuakwa have triggered protracted dispute among the four royal houses in Asona Royal Family that ascend the Begoro stool.



Currently armed Police from Accra and Koforidua have been deployed to take over the palace following illegal occupation by a self-styled chief who has vacated the palace upon arrival of the police.



Okyenhene has therefore devolved traditional powers to Daasebre Ayebeahwe to carry out traditional exercises incidental to functions of Benkumhene.



He takes over from Osabarima Bosompem Oyiripe II, Sawurakohene who has acted since the death of Daasebre Awuah Kotoko II, Begorohene three years ago.



A brief traditional ceremony was performed Saturday March 11, 2023 at Begoro for Daasebre Ayebeahwe to assume his traditional duties.



It was done in the presence of the Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Twumasi Ankrah and commanders of the Form Police Unit from Accra and Koforidua deployed with riot control vehicles to Begoro to protect the palace and properties therein and lives of residents.



Addressing the media, Daasebre Kwabi Ayebeahwe said Okyenhene took the decision due to rising dispute surrounding the enstoolment of new Begorohene.



According to him, the next step to be taken is inspection of properties at the palace in due time to ensure properties are intact.



Kingmakers apologize to Okyenhene



A week ago, Kingmakers in Begoro traditional area rendered unqualified apology to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin over misguided comments made by some few disgruntled members of the Asona Royal family.



Some few aggrieved members of Asona Royal Family led by their spokesperson Daniel Darko held a press conference on February 27, 2023 to unwittingly accused Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin for attempting to circumvent customs by imposing one Amfo Amoama who is not qualified to ascend the stool.



They also contended that, Okyenhene has disregarded an appeal case filed at the national house of chiefs restraining all parties from installing new Begorohene, and had through state secretary of Akyem Abuakwa, fixed date for installation of Amfo Amoama therefore called on President Akufo Addo and IGP Dr. George Akufo Dampare to intervene to stop the process to avoid bloody violence.



However speaking to Journalists subsequently, the Kingmakers led by Ankobeahene of Begoro Traditional Area, Barfuor Owiredu Agyarko Minta III called on the public to disregard allegations leveled against Okyenhene stating that they are figment of imagination and without merit.



Afia Biriwaa, Ama Asentewaa/Ama Apee, Duodu and Antwi Kwasi are the four houses in Asona Royal Family that ascend the Begoro stool.



The Ankobeahene explained that after three failed attempts by the Queenmother of Begoro to nominate a candidate out of five who presented themselves, the Kingmakers intervened,took curricula Vitae (CV) from each of the five candidates for vetting which four qualified.



He however said, three out of the seven kingmakers in the Asona Royal Family of Begoro are dead therefore it was agreed they were replaced after which a vote was casted on the four candidates.



Amfo Amoama polled four (4) out of the seven (7) votes paving way for him to be enstooled as Begorohene.



However, the Abakomahene Baafuor Owusu Ampomah not satisfied with the process filed a petitioned at the Judicial committee of Akyem Abuakwa traditional council, claiming that, Amfo Amoama who is from Antwi Kwasi branch of the royal family is not a royal that he is descendant of a Wangare woman who was domestic servant in the Antwi Kwasi royal house therefore not qualified.



The defence counsel for the respondent however deposed the claim and argued that Amfo Amoama is a true royal whose great-grandfather Nana Antwi Kwasi ruled from the year 1874 to 1901.That, he relates matrimonially to the current Queenmother of Begoro.



The Judicial Committee of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council dismissed the petition stating that Amfo Amoama is eligible to ascend the stool.



The petitioners appealed the decision of the judicial committee of Akyem Abuakwa at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.



Head of Antwi Kwasi Family



Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on 14th December, 2022 upheld the earlier ruling by the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council on 25th November, 2021 that, the 9th respondent (Amfo Amoama) is eligible to ascend to the Begoro stool because he is a royal from the lineage of Antwi Kwasi royal house in the Asona Royal Family of Begoro.



The Judicial Committee however said the submission of CVs as demanded by the Kingmakers for consideration of education background of candidates in the selection process was uncustomary and same declared a nullity stating further that, the “appeal succeeds in this respect only, that the selection of the 9th Respondent (Amfo Amoama) is declared null and void. It behoove now on the kingmakers who having previously interviewed and interacted with all the eligible candidates to make a selection in accordance with customs and practice”.



According to Ankobeahene Barfour Owiredu Agyarko Minta II, the Kingmakers accepted the judgement and by majority decision again renominated Amfo Amoama as candidate to be enstooled.



“The judgement which came suggested that we the kingmakers have perfectly executed our mandate but CV should not have been part of the processes so we the Kingmakers together with the Appellant were subsequently invited by Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and ordered us to follow the judicial committee ruling but to our surprise the Abusuapanin Baafuor Owusu Ampomah rejected the three kingmakers who replaced the deceased ones.”



He continued that “so Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin granted the Appellant (the Abusuapanin) request and the four kingmakers were allowed to vote, after the voting three of the kingmakers voted for the 9th Respondent (Amfo Amoama) and one voted for the other candidate so Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin endorsed the Amfo Amoama said a date will be given for him to be installed as the Chief of Begoro”.



Addressing the media, the Head of Antwi Kwasi family of Begoro , Abusuapanyin Obeng Boateng condemned attempt by the opposing faction to smear Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin stating that, ruling by the judicial committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs must be respected.



He urged the public to disregard reports that Begoro is sitting on a looming time bomb of bloody violence stating that Begoro is peaceful, and enstoolment of new Begorohene will be peaceful when Okyenhene fixes new date.



For Abusuapanyin Kegya and Regent Queen Mother of Begoro, Nana Adwoa Kessewa ,the three year vacant state of the Begoro stool is affecting development in Fanteakwa District therefore imperative for Amfo Amoama to be enstooled as early as possible to enable him facilitate development.