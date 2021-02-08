General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Beef up security for ambulances - Ambulance Service CEO

Abraham Tetteh was shot by robbers while carrying a pregnant woman

Following the fatal robbery attack on an ambulance at Abebease in the Eastern region that claimed the life of a paramedic, the CEO of the Ghana Ambulance Service, Prof Ahmed Zakaria, has called for immediate implementation of security escorts to accompany their vehicles.



He said that the current circumstances make this call the right one, and not far-fetched.



“In the absence of that [security for ambulances], it will be difficult to get the paramedic to agree to travel in the night especially in those places that are very notorious for armed robbery,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show, reports citinewsroom.com.



On February 4, the ambulance unit was attacked by eight robbers when it was transporting a pregnant woman in labour, and her relative, from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.



This led to the killing of Abraham Tetteh, one of the paramedics, after sustaining gunshots to the head, while one other person said she was assaulted.



Until his demise, Abraham Tetteh, who served the unit for 10 years, had been on life support at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



In the meantime, Prof Zakaria has said that they are engaging the National Labour Commission with the view of offering some support to the deceased’s family, as he died in the line of duty.



“This will be an opportunity to establish a fund and also advocate for similar packages for them because with the kind of job they do, having life insurance won’t be outside the norm,” he said.



On the part of Rachel Owusu, the other paramedic who was assaulted, Prof. Zakaria said that she should be given an award for what she went through.



“To still be able to be on her feet and attend to her colleague who was injured and the pregnant woman is something that is very commendable,” he said.



Rachel Owusu is, however, receiving psychological support in the aftermath of the attack, he added.



Meanwhile, family and colleagues of Abraham Tetteh, the Emergency Medical Technician who was gruesomely murdered by armed robbers, have appealed to the government and relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.