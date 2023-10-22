Bedbug infestation at PRESEC Legon: LCB Worldwide Ghana, GUTA step in for rescue

Regional News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

In a joint effort to combat the bedbug infestation at Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec, Legon), renowned crisis management company LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited and the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have taken decisive action.



Yesterday, on October 21, 2023, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited conducted an extensive fumigation exercise across the school campus, targeting dormitories, classrooms, offices, and the kitchen.



Media reports about the bedbug outbreak at the school had gained widespread attention in recent weeks, prompting GUTA and LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited to intervene after holding discussions with the school's management.



During the fumigation exercise, Mr. Kareem Abu, the Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, underscored the company's dedication to alleviating the suffering of the Ghanaian people through its expertise and resources. He emphasized that this initiative was part of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility, demonstrating their desire to give back to society.



"Besides delivering world-class disinfection services at ports and entry points, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, as a Ghanaian company, places great importance on the environment in which we operate. We firmly believe that any issue affecting the Ghanaian people, especially the youth, deserves our attention," stated Mr. Abu.



The collaborative effort between LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited and GUTA has been praised by school authorities and the local community. The fumigation exercise is expected to significantly reduce the bedbug infestation, providing much-needed relief to the students and staff of Presec, Legon.



LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has established itself as a leading crisis management company, specializing in handling various challenges and emergencies. Their swift response to the bedbug crisis demonstrates their commitment to addressing urgent issues that affect the well-being and comfort of the Ghanaian population.



As Presec, Legon resumes regular activities after the fumigation exercise, students and parents can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the school environment is now safer and more conducive to learning. The success of this joint initiative serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact it can have on communities in times of need.