Bechem SHS gang-rape: 5 final year students granted GH¢100,000 bail each

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Duayaw-Nkwanta Circuit Court has granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties each to four students of the Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) who allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old form one student at the school.



Other two suspects, Hamida Kyeremaa and another (name withheld) who were charged with aiding and abetment of crime were also granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties and one to be justified, by the court presided over by Justice Akosua Serwaa Sarfo.



Proceedings were heard in camera on Monday, but the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the court ordered suspects, Agyem Frimpong, Emmanuel Ankama, one Osman, Hamida and the other suspect to remain in Police custody until they meet the bail condition.



Police are still searching for one other suspect in the case, believed to be the gang's ringleader.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Gadzepke, the prosecutor, told the GNA in a telephone interview that a case management conference would be held in the next hearing for the plea of the suspects to be taken.



They would reappear before the Court on Monday, March 18, 2024.



At the time of filing this report, DSP Gadzepke said none of the suspects had been able to meet the bail condition, saying they would be sent to prison remand if they were unable to meet the terms.



On Saturday, February 10, 2024, at around 2130 hours, five of the suspects, all final year students, allegedly gang-raped the unsuspecting victim in a dilapidated structure on the school's compound after accomplice Hamida lured and handed her (victim) over to them.



A medical report from the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital sighted by the GNA confirmed the victim had been raped.