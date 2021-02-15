General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Beautiful health facilities but appalling service – Joe Wise lays into Ghanaian health professionals

Joseph Osei-Owusu, the chairman of the Appointment Committee of Parliament has lumped together Ghanaian health professionals and slammed them for having poor ethics.



Joe Wise as he is popularly called is unhappy with the conduct of Ghanaian health professionals and want the issue to be addressed immediately.



Speaking during the vetting of Health Minister-nominee Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the first deputy speaker observed that whereas the health facilities are in good shape, the services offered by healthcare professionals leave a lot to be desired.



He mentioned situations where patients may be needing some urgent care, nurses who are supposed to be attending to them will be ignoring them.



“In some of the small communities, while the patient is lamenting, crying, they are on their phones… nurses and others are on their phones, ignoring the patient. I think we must pay attention to their orientation,” the lawmaker suggested.



He, therefore, appealed to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu to find ways to improve the attitude of nurses.



“I don’t have a question, but I just want to urge you to look at the attitude of healthcare professionals,” the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament said.



“We have very beautiful facilities but when you do go in, the care you get is not commensurate with the beauty of the infrastructure. The healthcare professionals, their attitude is appalling. They don’t have an emergency attitude,” Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu bemoaned.



