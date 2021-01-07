Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Beautician in court over fraudulent land transaction

A 39-year-old beautician who allegedly collected GHC150, 000 as part payment of land, which did not belong to her, at Tantra Hills, Accra, has been put before an Accra Circuit Court on a charge of fraudulent transaction.



Naa Agyarkuma Ankrah has denied the charge.



The court, presided over by Mr Bright Acquah, has admitted Naa Agyarkuma to bail in the sum of GHS 400,000 with two sureties.



The two sureties, the court said should be public servants earning not less than GHS1, 500 a month.



The case has been adjourned to February 17, 2021.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector William K. Boating, said the complainant Moses Asigba, aka, Cisco, was a businessman based in Accra, whiles the accused resided at Tantra Hills in Accra.



Chief Inspector Boateng said in April last year, the complainant needed a parcel of land to buy for his building project and discussed same with one Frank Agyei Oware, a witness in the case.



Prosecution said Oware subsequently led the complainant to the accused person who informed him of her intention to sell her parcel of land.



He said the accused took the complainant to the said land for inspection after, which they bargained over the price and arrived at GHS320, 000 for three and half plots of land.



Prosecution said the complainant made a part of payment of GHS150, 000 to the accused person and promised to pay the rest in installments.



He said the complainant after making part payment, decided to erect a wall around the parcel of land to secure it and in the course of building the fenced wall, the complainant was stopped by one Martha Aishat Attah who also claimed to be owner of the said land.



Prosecution said the complainant alarmed by the ordeal decided to do a search at the Lands Commission where he found out that the said land had been duly registered by Madam Attah.



He said the complainant then demanded a refund of his money from the accused person but to no avail, hence, lodged a formal complainant to the Police for investigations.



The prosecution said the accused was arrested and in her investigation caution statement admitted the offence and pleaded for a few months to refund the money.

The prosecution said the accused was given two months, three weeks to refund the money by the Police but she failed to do so.



The court was told that Police investigations revealed that the land in question had been duly registered by Madam Attah and that accused had no land title before making grant of it to the complainant.

