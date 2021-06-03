Beatrice Eli Foundation sensitizes Kayayaeis on menstrual hygiene

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: Daryl Doku

Over a hundred porters popularly known as Kayayeis on May 28, 2021, received education on menstrual hygiene from the Beatrice Eli Project, operated by Ghanaian model Beatrice Eli.



With the help of health experts and other volunteers, Beatrice Eli and her cohorts raised awareness about menstrual hygiene and demystify some myth around menstruation.



They also donated sanitary pads, lip balms, and nose masks to the potters and urged them to work hard.



In an interview with the press after the gesture, Beatrice Eli expressed satisfaction with the turnout and how the program panned out.



She disclosed that her team preached to the porters about the need to protect themselves and prevent unwanted pregnancies.



“I must say that I’m impressed with how the whole thing went. I’m glad that we’ve impacted lives and this fills me with so much excitement. We basically sensitized the potters on menstrual hygiene and also cautioned them against unwanted pregnancy,” she said.



She also commended her sponsors and team for the support and promised to continue the project.



“I’m grateful to those who helped me put this together. Special mention to Azalia for the lip balms and the other people who contributed to this,” she said.



