Be worthy ambassadors of the NPP and government - Prince Sadat urges TESCON

Politics of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: Bassing.A.M.A.Kamal

The administrator of the NPP National Youth Wing, Prince Amadu Anuwar-Sadat has urged TESCON executives and members across the country to be worthy ambassadors of the New Patriotic Party and Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government. He shared his thoughts at the maiden BOOT CAMP organized by the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Secretariat at the University of Ghana, Legon which was further shared on his Facebook wall.



“As Administrator of the NPP National Youth Wing, I joined a pool of party leaders and government appointees to address and train TESCON Executives at the maiden BOOT CAMP organized by the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Secretariat at the University of Ghana, Legon. The 2-Day event saw resourced persons take TESCON Executives through a series of training and mentorship sessions.



"We underscored the need for the Youth, especially TESCON Executives and members to be worthy ambassadors of the party and government. We urged them to tell the elephant story positively and not allow the NDC to spread falsehood about the government, especially on the current economic hardship caused largely by external factors.



"Indeed, the NDC underperformed in government when there was no Global Pandemic, No digitalization of the economy, no 10,875 kilometres of roads constructed, no Free SHS, no 1D1F, no 305 Ambulances, no Free Water, no Free Electricity, no allowance for trainees, no TVET, no free PPE’s, no Free Food for Vulnerable Ghanaians, workers did not stay home for some months without work but pay, no Railway Projects, no Agenda 111, no 1V1D, no recruitment in the public sector, no NBSSI funds for businesses, 80 warehouses, 100 Greenhouses, 429 new CHPS compounds, no 'Dumsor', no Nursing and Teacher Training allowances and therefore should not be allowed the failed NDC government to dictate the pace.



"The theme for the Boot Camp, “A Resourced TESCON: a Major Factor in Breaking the 8” couldn't have been chosen at any better time. It is in line with the vision of the National Youth Leader, Commander Salam Mustapha. We will reposition and reorganise TESCON to reflect the changing landscape of our body politics, and reform it to mirror the true character of the NPP, of grit and service to the party and humanity.



"I also used the opportunity to commend the Greater Accra Regional TESCON Secretariat led by Mr. Kojo Baffour Gyamfi a.k.a Polo (who by far is my best regional TESCON Coordinator thus far) for this great initiative. I further encouraged other regional TESCON Coordinators across the country to come up with similar programmes to energize the base of the party on the student front. I am confident that with the right strategies, under the leadership of Mr. Eric Asonade Ofosu (National TESCON Coordinator), TESCON will work again."



#CommitmentWithoutInducement