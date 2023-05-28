Be vigilant, report suspicious characters - NCCE urges the public

Regional News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Wa West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Dorzie Jacob has engaged pupils of Wechiau Senior High and the Technical School with a call to the pupils and members of the public to be vigilant of activities of suspicious characters and report such activities to the security agencies and people in authority.



The engagement formed part of the commission’s sensitisation derive on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) as part of activities marking this years’ Constitution Week celebration under the theme ‘30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participating in Local Governance’.



Addressing the students, Inspector Iddrisu Abdul-Sallam from the Wechiau Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service disclosed that violent acts have adverse effect on socioeconomic development of the country and tasked the students to be abreast with issues in their environment and report such acts to the authorities.



He said even though the security agencies are on high alert, it is important for members of the public to complement that with information to help deal with the problem.



The Upper West Regional Director of the Commission, Victor E. Nuworkpo used the

occasion to remind the citizenry of 30 years of uninterrupted constitutional and democratic rule and called on the public to live in peace and harmony with one another.



Dorzie Jacob, the Wa West District Director of the National Commission for Civic

Education also urged the pupils and the general public to participate and exercise their franchise in this years’ district level elections. This he said is important for community development and serves as a good way to achieving true democracy in accordance with Article 35(6) (d) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.