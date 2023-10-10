Be very careful, I won’t give you a chance – Otumfuo warns Offinso Hemaa, elders

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has reprimanded the Queen mother of Offinso, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and some elders of the town over what he says is their attempt to subvert tradition.



According to Otumfuo, he would never countenance any actions on the part of the queen and the elders that will undermine the tradition of Asanteman when it comes to the election and selection of chiefs.



“No one can arrogate powers that do not exist to themselves. None of the elders have the right to sell land when there is no Offinsohene, specifically when it is the Offinsohene who must sign off the sale.



"There is no such power. You are to take charge until a new chief is installed and then account for your stewardship.



"So be very careful in Offinso. I am very aware of all the things you’re doing at Offinso. You’re friends with Pitin Abontengdomhene and you have recorded a tape… I am very aware of your plot, that you will go ahead and install a new chief when I travel by Monday.



"Offinso Hemaa you are aware of this, be very careful… I would never allow you to cause the downfall of Offinso,” Otumfuo stated through his linguists in an audiotape of his Asantemen court sitting shared by Royal Palace Multimedia.



The quest for a new Offinsohene



The demise of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, late Paramount Chief of Offinso has left a vacuum which has led to a litigation over who becomes his successor.



A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), Dr K. K. Sarpong, a candidate selected by the Queen Mother of Offinso with the support of some elders has been rejected by Otumfuo.



According to Otumfuo, it is rather wrong for the queen mother to present K. K. Sarpong as a candidate by virtue of royal bloodline while history and tradition tells otherwise.



Otumfuo has thus warned Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko and the elders of Offinso to put forth their candidate through the appropriate channel or risk having him rejected permanently.



Listen to Otumfuo warning to Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko below:









