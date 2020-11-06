General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Be truthful to Ghanaians on guns intercepted at Tema Port – Col. Festus Aboagye to Police

Security Analyst, Colonel (retired) Festus Aboagye

Colonel (retired) Festus Aboagye, a security analyst has entreated the Ghana Police Service to be candid with Ghanaians on the type of pistols intercepted at the Tema Port last month.



After initially announcing that they have intercepted pistols at the Tema Port, the Police, Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and Customs Division of the GRA earlier this week announced that the pistols have turned out to be gas guns.



This has led to speculation that something might be amiss somewhere and Festus Aboagye has responded to it.



Speaking to Joy FM, Festus Aboagye doubted the veracity of the new claim by the agencies that the pistols are now gas guns.



He reasoned that the personnel who inspected the cargo had the required expertise to determine whether they were pistols or otherwise.



Colonel Festus Aboagye holds that the agencies may not be telling Ghanaians the truth about the guns they intercepted.



“Bottom line, the security agencies need to come clean, because this bothers on institutional and professional expertise. When I hold an AK 47, I can say that it is an AK 47, I don’t need to go to Russia and find out whoever manufactured it under license or otherwise. When I hold an American AR 15, you will know that it is an American AR 15, you look at the ammunition and its features will tell you so.



“So, I don’t understand how professionals, and not only one of them, but several of them from different institutions can look at items and tell Ghanaians that, ‘we are looking at pistols’ and then several weeks later, come and say that they are gas rifles,” he stated.



He, however, cautioned that the gas guns can be lethal and urged the agencies not to confuse the matters.



“Even without any modification, if I aim that gas gun at you at a certain distance and I fire at your vital organs, you will die. So, we shouldn’t be confusing the issues.



“These weapons no matter what they are adds or could add to the insecurities that all of us are facing,” Col. Aboagye stressed.





