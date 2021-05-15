Be silent when you don’t have wisdom to add to an issue – Sam George hits back at Manasseh

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

A few days ago, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George verbally assaulted the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews over the ambassador's persistent efforts in pushing for the recognition of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) rights in Ghana.



Sam George speaking on Nana Aba Anamoah’s Starr Chat went as far as issuing threats to beat up the High Commissioner stating “I warned him that I’ll beat him in this town.”



The spin-off to the threat on the Australian diplomat is that investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, subsequently took to social media to berate the MP for his comments and further called on him to apologise to the diplomat.



“If the laws of Ghana do not allow homosexuality, those same laws don't allow an MP to threaten to beat up a diplomat or insult them on live TV. Sam George, this is terrible. And it's a disgrace to the people you represent. Apologise to them and the Australian High Commissioner,” Manasseh posted.



But in what looks like an all-out clapback at Manasseh, Sam George who referred to the investigative journalist as his friend, did not sound friendly as he hit back with some stern words, just as he did to the diplomat.



“I consider you a friend and would urge you to know that when you do not have wisdom to add to an issue, silence is a better option.



“You want me to apologise to who? For what? What law are you quoting that I have broken? I am not a stooge who is afraid of the white man. Tell your friend that I said if he is a diplomat, he should respect the laws of our Country. Simple,” he stated in reply on Facebook.



The MP who sees a stance in favour of LGBTQ+ as a betrayal of the nation went ahead to question Manasseh’s love for the country and further advised him not to be on the wrong side of the nation’s beliefs and values.



“For someone who trumpets the fight against corruption, I would assume that you truly love our Country. What part of your culture support homosexuality? What part of your upbringing embraces that perversion? I would expect better judgement from you.



"Do not be in a haste to have an opinion on every matter. I believe the commentary under your own post will indicate to you the pulse of the Country. Be advised. My regards to your lovely wife, who is a woman. Cheers.”







