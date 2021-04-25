Be selfless; work hard - Dr. Asah Asante advises deputy minister-designates

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released his list of Deputy Ministers to serve in his second term.



Reports from Presidency, last year, indicated the list of persons to serve as Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the President's second term may not exceed 85.



Already, forty-nine (49) persons have been nominated and awaiting vetting and approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



Making submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Asah Asante, a Senior Political Science lecturer, charged the Deputy Ministers-designate to efficiently execute their mandate to advance the vision of the President.



He advised them to be selfless and focus on their mission at the various Ministries.



"They should work hard. If they don't perform better, it will affect the re-election of the party... this is a time for hard work... when we're doing a government job, we must have the spirit of sacrifice," he said.