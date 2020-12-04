General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: thefinderonline.com

Be security conscious this election period – Journalists cautioned

Journalists have been asked to be security conscious

Head of Police Public Affairs, DSP Yaw Nketiah-Yeboah, has urged the media to be security conscious this election season and take steps to be easily recognised on the field.



This, he reasoned, will keep them from being assaulted in case of any disturbance during the election.



He gave this advice at a media security dialogue on violence held in Accra yesterday. He counselled them to keep one eye on their personal security even as they chased the news, as too often they focus so much on the news to the detriment of their personal security.



He advised them to wear clothing which will make them easily identifiable, “to help members of the security forces to identify you and not lump you up with troublemakers.”



He also urged female journalists to be mindful of their outfits on the day, as it they might need to flee tense situations, and wearing constricting dresses and high heeled shoes might get in the way of free movement and might hinder attempts to get away.



Veteran journalist and media consultant, Eyram Bashan has tasked media houses to improve the capacity of their staff to ensure that they are properly equipped for the job.



Mrs Bashan admonished media owners to ensure that their reporters and editors have editorial freedom as this will enhance the quality of journalism in the country.



Speaking specifically about the upcoming elections, she urged them to provide both physical and emotional security for their teams of reporters when they go out to cover the elections. She advised them not to send out rookie reporters and interns for such tense assignments as elections, to ensure their safety.



She urged journalists to know that journalism requires specific skills, which the average citizen with a blogging or social media platform does not have.



She encouraged journalists to build good relationships with agencies involved in election management while ensuring balance to their coverage.



Citing some anecdotes, she warned journalists to be careful of their dealings with politically exposed people and ensure that they do not compromise on their professionalism in their bid to build relationships.



Abigail Larbi of the Media Foundation for West Africa encouraged the police to not only monitor the activities of media houses in the cities, but also focus on the activities of small media houses in the villages, as these wield a lot of influence on the ground and could foment trouble if left unchecked.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.