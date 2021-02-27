General News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Be responsible, submit to regulations - GIJ rector to new students

The 20th Matriculation ceremony was held on Friday

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, has admonished newly admitted students of the institute to submit to the rules and regulations.



Speaking at the virtual 20th Matriculation ceremony of the school, the Rector stated the students would have to exhibit responsible behaviour and uphold themselves up as ambassadors of the schools.



He said the school has the aim to mould the students to become the astute communication professionals that our nation and the world so much desires.



Professor Kwansah-Aidoo assured parents their wards who have been admitted would undergo the transformation into change makers who will positively impact society.



According to him, in the early months of last year, when COVID-19 officially struck in this country, the management of the institute rolled out a learning management system to complete the 2019 and 2020 academic year.



He said the school continue to deploy the same management system for virtual learning for this semester.



”Going forward, we are hopeful that when the infection rate decrease, and we see some veritable improvements, we can return to a semblance of life as we knew it, before the outbreak of Covid-19.



The Rector said in de4signing the programmes at the school, the management took time to blend theory and practice in such a way as to produce not just professionals but good citizens.



He said the school has also made sure that the certificates awarded after school are internationally recognised.



He further said the new campus would be converted into a fully-fledged ultra-modern university through the partnership with private investors to build hostel facilities and a lecture hall complex.



He was hopeful the lecture hall complex would be completed before most of the newly admitted students complete their studies.



He reiterated the commitment of the school to construct a digital media hub that will be the technological heartbeat of the institute, and the training of the 21st century well rounded digital graduates and global citizens.



He asked the students to be modest in their dressing and respect each other and the staff of the school.



At the end of admissions for 2020, the institute he revealed admitted 1,361 undergraduate students enrolled with 525 applying for Diploma in Communication Students, BA Communication Studies (Degree- Level 100) 415, BA Communication Studies (Level 300 Top-Up) 433.



The School of Graduate Studies and Research admitted 327 students for its four graduate programmes.



The breakdown is as follows; MA Journalism-12, MA Media Management-12, MA Public Relations-161, MA Development Communications-142.



