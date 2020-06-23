General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: GNA

Be responsible in your activities - Justice Akrowia to small scale miners

Justice Kofi Akrowia, the Supervising High Court Judge in Kumasi, has charged small scale miners to be responsible in their activities to help save the environment.



He said small scale mining contributed significantly to national development and there was the need for industry players to ensure that their activities were properly done to protect the environment, and also sustain the future of the industry.



Justice Akrowia made the call after swearing into office the new executive members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) at a ceremony in Kumasi.



The new executive had Mr Philip Akwasi Akuffo as President, with Mr Sampson Kofi Wiredu, Vice President and Godwin Nickleson Armah, as General Secretary.



Others were; Alhaji Baba Ahmed National Orgnaizer, Razak Abdul Alhassan Director of Communication, Janet Esi Kusi National Treasurer and Francis Opoku National Director of Finance.



The rest were; Joseph Blankson Aidoo Techinical Director and Victoria Adobea Guerrieri, National Women Coordinator.



Justice Akrowia urged the leadership of the Association to ensure that their members complied with the law guiding their operations and stay within it at all times.



Mr Philip Akwasi Akuffo, the new President pledged to work to change the fortunes of the Association by working hard to stem out illegal mining activities in the country.



He said the activities of illegal miners were tarnishing the image of small scale miners who were doing lawful and properly regulated activity and they would go all out to fish out such person for the law to deal with them.



Mr Akuffo appealed to the government to help members acquire washing machines and excavators to carry out their work.

















