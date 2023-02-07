'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

The Ghana Police Service says it has launched a search for a man said to be a youth organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency.



This follows the publication of a viral video in which the said official is seen inciting members of the party to engage in violence to win power.



“The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a person who identifies himself as the Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region calls on supporters of the NDC to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.



“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice,” the police said in a statement.



The police further entreated political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions to safeguard national peace and security.



Youth organiser incites party members



The now wanted man was captured on tape making inciteful comments with respect to the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to a journalist on the sidelines on what looked like a party event, the man charged members of the NDC not to hesitate to shed blood if it is what it will take to win power.



“As journalists, you were witnesses to a situation where people were shot and killed in the 2020 elections. So standing here today, I am to make sure that no NPP member can come and kill me.



"So we are in and I will advise every true NDC member that in the 2024 elections when it becomes necessary to kill someone to win, kill them; even if it requires that you shoot someone or club them to win us power do it,” he told a journalist with Oyerepa FM.



The 2020 elections albeit largely peaceful, saw pockets of violence which led to the death of about 8 persons.



According to the opposition NDC, the New Patriotic Party through state security and vigilantes used violence at various polling stations to rig the election.



However, the NDC has said that things will be different in the 2024 elections as it will go into the polls more prepared to ward off any such incidents.



